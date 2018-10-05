

CTV Barrie





Advanced polls open this weekend in Barrie for the upcoming municipal election.

The city of Barrie will have voting stations open at city hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Voters will need to bring their voter notice and a piece of identification.

Starting next week, Barrie will have more than 20 advance polling stations set up across the city.

The Barrie voting bus will also roll out with stops at 15 locations across the city from October 12 to October 18.

The advance polls in Orillia will also open tomorrow at the city centre at 50 Andrew Street South from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on where advanced polling stations are available in your area visit this website.