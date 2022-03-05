Adoptathon weekend underway to bring home a feline friend
There was a lineup outside the PetSmart in Barrie on Saturday morning for those looking to bring home a feline friend.
Furry Friends Animal Shelter has partnered with PetSmart Charities of Canada to host a National Adoption Weekend on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6.
By the end of the day on Saturday, more than half of the available cats were adopted. As the adoptathon continues into Sunday, 12 out of 30 cats are still available.
"There are so many cats that are adoption ready and to see a line through the store, people here before the store opened to come and find their perfect pet for their family. It's awesome," says Sherri Heldingen, a volunteer with Furry Friends Animal Shelter.
Heldingen says that giving a cat a second home is the best thing the non-profit organization can hope for.
"When people can open their doors to an animal, love them for the rest of their lives, that's really the best we can hope for," Heldingen says.
Furry Friends is a no-kill shelter that takes in 350 cats and kittens annually.
The organization operates solely on volunteers and has been around for 20 years.
"It's been really tough through the pandemic to get people out of their homes, to feel comfortable coming in because we operate 365 days a year, feeding the cats, taking care of the cats, fundraising for the cats, and ultimately finding them these loving homes."
All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, treated against parasites, and most are microchipped.
Adopters receive a PetSmart coupon book valued at $300 and a complimentary bag of cat food.
Adoption fees range from $220 to $260 and are accepted via cash or e-transfer.
The adoptathon will continue its second day at the PetSmart at 33 Mapleview Drive East on Sunday.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.
Live updates: Ukrainian paramedic remembered for bravery
A Ukrainian paramedic who was shot while on her way to evacuate injured people from the outskirts of Kyiv was buried in the country's capital on Saturday.
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
She's been displaced twice after Russia's attacks. Now, she's helping other Ukrainians fleeing war
Valeriia Vershynina has been forced to flee her home twice as a result of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Now she's helping other internally displaced people while working with a Toronto-based disaster relief organization.
How to talk to your kids about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine
Canadian parenting experts suggest reinforcing family values, keeping the conversations simple and listening to a child’s concerns are the best ways to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with children
North Korea confirms new tests on spy satellite
North Korea performed data transmission and other key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, state media said Sunday, in the second such tests in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Space mystery: Scientists believe old rocket hardware hit the moon, but there's no proof
Scientists believe a roughly four-ton discarded rocket has slammed into the moon while travelling at 9,300 kilometres per hour. However, there is no proof yet of the impact.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Some maritimers feeling pressure as prices at the pumps rise
Following a .10 cent hike yesterday, the Nova Scotia utility and review board invoked the interrupter clause and pumped up prices by another 8.7 cents at midnight last night.
Montreal
-
'Broken-hearted': Montrealers march in honor of teenage violence victims
Family and friends joined Lynne Beaudouy to walk and mourn her son Lucas Gaudet's loss of life, and to reckon with a troubling streak of violence in the city.
-
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia’s demands ‘reasonable’
Quebec’s Green Party leader posted a series of controversial Tweets Friday and Saturday calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
-
Montrealers rally behind Ukraine with music, volunteering
Ukraine’s national anthem echoed through the street outside Montreal’s Russian Consulate on Saturday as Montrealers once again rallied behind the Ukranian community.
Ottawa
-
Fundraiser for Ukraine reaches capacity within hours
Ottawa’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall quickly filled up and reached capacity within hours after a humanitarian fundraising relief fund kicked off on Saturday.
-
Ottawa march expresses solidarity with the community following ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstration
A community coalition held a rally in downtown Ottawa Saturday to encourage the community to 'say no to hate and yes to community care and solidarity' following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa and region
A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Toronto
-
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible in Toronto on Sunday: Environment Canada
Parts of Toronto will see winds of 80, 90 or even 100 kilometres per hour in some instances on Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologists warn.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti at high school
Surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the grounds of a Toronto high school last week have been released by police.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Kitchener
-
'We did this’: Wellesley vaccination clinic staff looks back at year
After administering 34,915 doses since first opening the clinic doors on March 15 of last year, the Wellesley COVID-19 vaccination clinic gave out its final shot Saturday afternoon.
-
Local residents getting ready for warmer temperatures
As strong winds sweep through the area, Waterloo Region and Guelph residents can also expect a run of warmer weather.
-
Winds up to 100 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Sunday
Sunday is expected to be a windy day in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
London
-
'This place saved my life' Clients look for public support in helping keep addiction recovery centre running
A London addiction recovery program that has helped over 100 people in the last two years is closing its doors at the end of the month due to a lack of funding.
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Northern Ontario
-
Callander art show brings together paintings from 19 different artists
19 artists from the North Bay Art Association (NBAA) are putting their paintings on display the Callander Bay Heritage Museum & Alex Dufresne Gallery.
-
Snowshoeing with yoga makes 'snowga', a new outdoor activity in Timmins
Amy McKillip of Timmins has discovered 'snowga' outings, hosted by Rebel Soul.
-
Snowcross racing is back in Greater Sudbury
The hills in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda were alive with the sounds of little rippers treading through a snowmobile course at Sudbury Downs on Saturday.
Windsor
-
'It’ll be good to bang against other teams': Two Windsor athletes travelling to Colombia for wheelchair rugby competition
Wheelchair Rugby Canada is participating in the 2022 WWR Americas Championship in Medellin.
-
Wind gusts of 100km/h possible in Windsor-Essex
It’s going to be a warm but windy weekend in Windsor-Essex with strong winds expected Sunday.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate bomb threat at Wallaceburg high school
A teen was arrested Friday after allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.
Calgary
-
Calgary man travels to Ukrainian conflict zone to help 'in whatever way' he can
A Calgary man is hoping for a spot on the Ukrainian front lines as thousands take up arms to help their country in the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Calgary's Ukrainian community and local businesses ramp up fundraising efforts for war relief
In an effort to raise funds and help those in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict, Calgarians are doing everything they can to show their support.
-
Suspects sought in armed robbery at Chestermere drug store
Chestermere RCMP are looking for the public's help to find two women they say are responsible for an armed robbery at a pharmacy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Ukrainian sibling trio provide entertainment during fundraising efforts
The young singer has been entertaining crowds in Saskatoon this week with her older sister Natalia and younger brother Marko.
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
Edmonton
-
AUPE worries return to work plan for public servants is being rushed by the province
With the mandatory work from home order lifted and public servants gradually returning to office towers, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) believes the return to work plan is being rushed.
-
Southwest Edmonton suspicious death under investigation: police
Homicide detectives were at a home in southwest Edmonton Saturday investigating the suspicious death of an 85-year-old woman.
-
'It's all hands on deck': Edmonton-based tour company pivots to support displaced Ukrainians
An Edmonton-based tour company that offers extensive programming in Ukraine has pivoted to helping provide support to displaced residents amid the Russian invasion.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds gather in Vancouver to support Ukraine, as Russian soldiers accused of murdering innocent civilians and children
As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, hundreds of people gathered in the Vancouver Art Gallery's north plaza on Saturday for the second weekend in a row, calling for Canada and the world to support Ukrainians.
-
Vancouver baseball legend celebrates 100th birthday
The Lower Mainland baseball community came together in Burnaby Saturday to honour one of British Columbia's all-time great sporting legends.
-
Mourners demand justice for young woman killed at UBC Okanagan campus
A stirring, standing-room-only funeral was held Saturday for security guard Harmandeep Kaur, who was fatally attacked in Kelowna last weekend.