

Krista Sharpe, CTV Barrie





The early wake-up call to watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t faze royal enthusiasts here at home.

Despite the fact that it was a fancy affair full of pomp and circumstance, local viewers decided to keep it extra casual.

While it may not be their own Cinderella stories, many did bring their best slippers.

“It’s like a fairy tale, there’s no other way to describe it,” one of the 40 royal watchers gathered at a viewing party on Toronto Street in Barrie told CTV News.

Sally Elston, who grew up near Wales, says the grand event has helped her feel closer to home. “For me, I was a lifelong monarchist. I’ve got all kinds of treasures, even the coronation mugs dating back to 1911, and books and china. I’ve always loved the royal family,” she says.

Elston admits she has no regrets about her decision to not travel back across the pond for the wedding, saying “I think you see more on TV, plus I’m with my friends, and we did this for William and Kate’s wedding too.”

Many of those in attendance also added they believe Harry and Meghan’s love appears to be extremely sincere.

“You can see the love in both of them, and I think that’s what’s wonderful,” one woman told us.

“I’m really pleased that Harry has finally found himself a mate to settle down with,” says Mary MacDonald.

And after the early morning full of emotions, many others say they’re looking forward to a nice long nap.

Meanwhile at Orillia's Leacock Museum, about 300 people gathered for a regal high tea event to celebrate the momentous occasion.

A viewing party was also held at in the party room of a condominium in Midland.