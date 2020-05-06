BARRIE -- The township of Adjala-Tosorontio is temporarily lifting the burn ban to allow for small outdoor fires only.

The burn ban was implemented to protect the public and fire crews by limiting contact during the pandemic.

Residents require a 2020 burn permit and must follow the township's burning regulations.

The temporary lifting of the burn ban is in place until June 8 when it will be reviewed.

For more information on the township's burn permit, click here.