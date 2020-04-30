BARRIE -- Adjala-Tosorontio's mayor is clarifying comments he made recently in the wake of the dismissal of the township's planning supervisor.

Mayor Floyd Pinto now says the circumstances surrounding Punya Marahatta's dismissal had nothing to do with recent allegations of financial issues.

The mayor addressed an email to the former planning supervisor confirming that neither the council nor the township had any allegations against him.

Pinto also apologized to CTV News, saying he misspoke last week when addressing the dismissal of three township employees.

"And if there was a misunderstanding, I apologize for the misunderstanding, but he was never involved in it," Pinto says.

The mayor says Marahatta was let go two weeks ago by council behind closed doors while the planning supervisor was still under probation, having been hired late last year.

Pinto maintains that veteran fire chief Ralph Snyder and Chief Administrative Officer Gagan Sandhu were dismissed for allegedly spending taxpayers dollars without the proper approval of council.

The former fire chief disagrees.

"To the best of my knowledge, none of my activities as fire chief were the subject of an investigation by the OPP or a forensic audit," Snyder says in a video statement sent to CTV News.

He adds that three investigations of alleged workplace harassment, which the mayor claims were not approved by council, were reviewed by the Ministry of Labour inspector, who approved the process undertaken by the township and indicated that the investigations undertaken by external investigators were thorough and impartial.

Snyder also said the township had a duty to investigate the complaints under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Former CAO Gagan Sandu is also disputing the accusations against him and says he is at a complete loss as to why he was dismissed.

In a statement provided through his lawyer, Sandhu claims he was terminated without cause or explanation.

"What I do know is that any suggestion that I acted improperly or contrary to council's directions at any time is completely baseless," reads the statement.

It goes on to say, "At all times I've performed my duties as CAO with diligence, honesty and integrity, and I took the responsibilities of that role very seriously."

Sandhu's statement adds that as recently as last month, the mayor confirmed he was happy with the CAO's performance, even increasing his responsibilities.

It goes on to state that the OPP investigation and forensic audit had nothing to do with him because they dealt with events that took place before he was hired in March 2019.

Pinto maintains both Snyder and Sandhu were dismissed for financial and accountability issues.

Both men were terminated by council behind closed doors, and the details of the meeting remain confidential.

"At the end of the day, I still stand by my statement that procedures, bylaws and policies were not being followed, and there is enough documentation for clarity, you know, that action needs to be taken by council," Pinto says.

The mayor says he expects to have the forensic audit report on Monday to present to council on May 13.