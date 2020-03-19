BARRIE -- The Township of Adjala-Tosorontio's mayor has declared a state of emergency.

Mayor Floyd Pinto stated in a release on Thursday, "I ask all residents not to panic during these hard times, the Government has announced that there is ample supply of groceries and prices will be maintained. We will get through this not by panicking but by working together and helping each other. It is everyone's responsibility to come together and do the right thing at this time."

The County of Simcoe, Newmarket and Tiny Township all declared a state of emergency this week following the province's declaration on Tuesday.