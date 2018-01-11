

CTV Barrie





The County of Simcoe is planning to send out more trucks to help deal with a garbage collection backlog.

The county says additional trucks will be deployed on Friday to pick up trash that may have been missed because of severe weather.

The county admits that the backlog is “significant” and that some areas may still go un-serviced on Friday. If that happens, crews will be sent back out for collection on Saturday.

Residents are asked to ensure their trash is visible and accessible to collectors.