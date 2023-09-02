Activists to rally at Meridian Place Friday as part of worldwide protest to stop climate change

People chat as they participate in a Global Climate Strike organized by Fridays for Future, outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang People chat as they participate in a Global Climate Strike organized by Fridays for Future, outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver