Active situation involving gunshots resolved in Gravenhurst: OPP

OPP say an active situation in Gravenhurst has been resolved after police responded to reports of gunshots at a townhouse complex this evening.

Police were called to Lofty Pines Drive just ater 7 p.m. where they identified a man barricaded within a residence and a woman in need of medical assistance.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the man remained within the residence.

However, Just before 10 p.m. officers say they were able to resolve the incident with the man being removed from the residence.

OPP initially asked the public to avoid the area however, roads have now reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be laid.