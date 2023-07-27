Active police investigation underway at Penetanguishene mall

Provincial police confirm there is an active investigation underway in Penetanguishene.

The OPP is asking the public to stay clear of the Village Square Mall on Poyntz Street.

Paramedics tell CTV News one person was rushed to Georgian Bay General Hospital in critical condition.

Police haven't provided any further details at this time but did say they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. CTV News will update the situation once information becomes available.