Active OPP investigation underway in Meaford

Provincial police in Meaford are asking the public to avoid a a section of the Bruce Trail for an ongoing investigation.

The details are limited at this time, but Grey Bruce OPP said officers were called to the area west of the Rail Trail near Concession 11 shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday.

Provincial police request the public to avoid the Rail Trail in Meaford, Ont., and sections of the Bruce Trail on Mon., Jan. 9, 2023. (Supplied)

Officers remain at the scene and ask residents to avoid the Rail Trail and sections of the Bruce Trail at this time.

Police say updates would be provided "as they become available."