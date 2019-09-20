

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Bradford man allegedly armed with a piece of lumber during a suspected shoplifting incident was arrested on Wednesday.

South Simcoe Police say the 32-year-old man stole from two stores before a Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) contacted them.

Police claim the man brandished a piece of lumber when the LPO attempted to detain him.

Police eventually arrested the suspect and charged him with theft and assault with a weapon.

No one was injured.