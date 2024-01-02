Accused pedophile from Innisfil expected to take guilty plea

A 21-year-old Innisfil man accused of luring underage girls online appeared in court on Tuesday to move his case to the Superior Court of Justice, where it's expected he will be taking a guilty plea.

Ontario police arrested Curtis Gamble in May 2022.

He faces charges of child luring, transmission of sexual material, possession of child pornography, sexual interference, sexual assault, sexual touching and failing to comply with a release order.

Police allege Gamble befriended girls online through various social media platforms, including Discord, Snapchat, Instagram and Xbox Live, with the username 'emptygoatdemon.'

At the time, investigators believed there may have been more victims yet to come forward.

"Police believe there could be further victims, which is why it is important to speak to your children, to open that conversation with you so you're aware of what they're doing online and who they're speaking to," said OPP Const. Cindy Jacome in April 2022.

After two weeks behind bars, Gamble was released on $20,000 bail.

In November 2022, South Simcoe police arrested Gamble and charged him with sex crimes relating to alleged incidents in September of that year involving one complainant.

Following his court appearance in Barrie on Tuesday, Gamble was escorted back to the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, where he will await his next court appearance scheduled for later this month.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.