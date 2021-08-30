BARRIE, ONT. -- CAUTION: Readers may find some details in this story to be distressing.

Justice Vanessa Christie is expected to decide the fate of a Barrie, Ont., man accused of killing a father and son more than four years ago in their apartment.

Dyrrin Daley, who has been behind bars since his arrest in 2017, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Nick Pasowisty and second-degree murder in the death of his father, James Pasowisty.

The nearly-month long double-murder trial recounted the events leading up to the pair's deaths on Feb. 8, 2017, with Daley claiming self-defence.

Police found the victims' bodies inside their William Street apartment in Barrie, both with multiple stab wounds.

Hours after the discovery, police arrested Daley at a nearby Marcus Street home.

The accused killer's mother testified that she mopped up drops of blood from the floor before leaving for work the morning the bodies were found.

Vicky Daley told the court she dated James Pastowisty for about six months, claiming he was an alcoholic and racist who made his money selling marijuana.

The Crown argued the victims were killed in a drug deal gone wrong.

"He was unrelenting in his attack," Crown attorney Kristin Smyth told the court in her closing submissions in June. Smyth called the events that transpired "truly heinous and hateful."

The Crown said the accused planned to steal marijuana from the Pasowistys when he went to their home in the Allandale area in the early morning hours on Feb. 8, but his plan went sideways, ending in murder.

Daley has maintained he only tried to protect himself with his pocket knife after the father and son allegedly tackled him.

The court heard the Pastowistys suffered 73 stab wounds between them.

Daley's defence lawyer, James Harbic, told the court the Crown's submissions amounted to nothing more than speculation and theories.

Harbic said the scene was compromised and that his client feared being thrown from the balcony and acted in self-defence.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Daley could face a minimum 25-year sentence, while second-degree murder carries at least 10 years behind bars.