A R.I.D.E. stop in Alcona resulted in several charges and a 90-day licence suspension for one motorist.

South Simcoe Police say officers were conducting the road check around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when the accused pulled up. Police say they could smell alcohol while they were speaking with him.

Police allege he failed a roadside test and was arrested. They say he blew twice the legal alcohol limit at the station.

The 33-year-old man is facing impaired-driving charges. He was released with a future court date.