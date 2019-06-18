Featured
Accused impaired driver pulls up to R.I.D.E. check
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:56AM EDT
A R.I.D.E. stop in Alcona resulted in several charges and a 90-day licence suspension for one motorist.
South Simcoe Police say officers were conducting the road check around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when the accused pulled up. Police say they could smell alcohol while they were speaking with him.
Police allege he failed a roadside test and was arrested. They say he blew twice the legal alcohol limit at the station.
The 33-year-old man is facing impaired-driving charges. He was released with a future court date.