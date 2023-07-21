Accused impaired driver ditches car in swamp: OPP

A driver got into hot water with the police after ditching his car into a swamp.

A driver on Highway 400 called the police after spotting a vehicle down in the swamp off Highway 400 at the northbound off-ramp to Highway 12 on Thursday night.

After a brief investigation of the site, a provincial police officer arrested and charged the 65-year-old Caledon man with several impaired driving charges.

He was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 3.

The Caledon man also faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension, as well as having his soggy vehicle towed and impounded for 45 days.