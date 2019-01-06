

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





An abnormal start to winter has residents in Simcoe County appreciating the outdoors with unseasonable activities on Sunday afternoon.

Brisk north winds pushed temperatures down and whipped up waves on Georgian Bay where surfers at Sunset Point in Collingwood took advantage of mild weather.

“This fall has been incredible,” said Jay Smith. “The surf has been fantastic. We have had waves fairly consistent. We are in Ontario and we are surfing this is amazing.”

According to Environment Canada, Barrie residents witnessed negative 28-degree temperatures on January 6, 2018, setting a record for the lowest temperature in the region since 2004.

Since December 1, 20 days saw the mercury climb above the freezing mark. Sunday’s cold front brought an end to the most recent thaw.

For winter sports, the warmer temperatures have delayed the opening of snowmobile trails around southern Georgian Bay, and Nordic Ski Trails in Wasaga remained closed.

The grass was green on area golf courses, refrigeration kept outdoor skating rinks frozen and snowmaking efforts ensured that the local ski slopes were white over the holidays.

Frank McGuirk, owner of the ski shop in Collingwood says mild weather helped his business more than it hurt because more people were spending time outdoors.

“The weather was more favourable for families in general,” said McGuirk. “Temperatures were warmer and there was less snow it wasn't minus 20 and everybody was able to get out and enjoy themselves.”