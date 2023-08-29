Abandoned vehicle found crashed into ditch in Tay Township

Provincial police are investigating a crash in Tay Township after officers arrived at the scene to find an abandoned vehicle that had rolled several times into a ditch, coming to rest by some trees.

Police say officers couldn't find any of the vehicle's occupants at the crash site off Wood Road near the McCann Sideroad intersection on Sunday morning.

They say a Barrie resident "who apparently owns what is left of the vehicle" refused to speak with the police at the time.

The investigation into what caused the collision is ongoing.