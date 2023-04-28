Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake

Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.

Police say an abandoned boat was found. They have not confirmed if it belonged to the missing man.

OPP says the man, believed to be in his late 40s, went out Friday morning and failed to return when expected.

The OPP Marine Unit, helicopter and divers are actively searching the shoreline and water around Line 13 and Greenwood Road.

"Shoreline property owners in the Bass Lake area are encouraged to search their property water line," OPP stated in a release.