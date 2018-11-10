

CTV Barrie





Multiple venues took part in the Military Walk of Fame in Orillia on Saturday afternoon, in recognition of Remembrance Day.



Banners of veterans stretched throughout the town from the library to the legion. Military vehicles, old weapons, and artifacts from war collections were on display, highlighting the many wars in which Canada was involved.



Amongst the collection was a hand-written letter from Jim Little; sent from France in July 1917 to his sweetheart Eva. The letter, Jack Hird of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 says gives us a glimpse into life 100 years ago.



“Some of the stories in there that some of the ladies have watched and read actually brought them to tears,” said Hird. “Because it brought back so (many) memories to them. It’s unbelievable.”



Little never made it home, but a box of his letters was recently donated to the collection of war-time artifacts at the Legion in Orillia.



This soldier’s story was one of hundreds to be discovered along a walk of remembrance through the downtown.



Also among the displays from various museums and collectors were newspaper clippings from 100 years ago. Cliff Vardy of the Legion says the newspapers show in graphic detail how Canadians at home learned about the horrors of the First World War.



“Number one, a lot of gore,“ says Vardy” “Some people being shot, laying all over the place, there are ships, there are guns there are rifles.”



November 11 will mark the 100 anniversary of the end of the First World War. Visitors looking to learn more about Canada's military history are welcome to visit the legion’s extensive permanent collection of artifacts from the past.