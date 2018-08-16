

CTV Barrie





A&W restaurants across Canada held their annual Burgers to Beat MS event on Thursday.

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world with an estimated one in every 385 Canadians living with the disease.

Two dollars from every teen burger sold today goes to the MS Society of Canada. MS is an unpredictable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system.

“A&W has been very kind to raise ten million dollars to support MS, and we can’t thank them enough for the support,” said Andrea Butcher-Milne with the MS Society Simcoe-Muskoka Chapter. “The awareness is really important to us. The money here that will be raised will help find a cure one day, hopefully.”

There are 16 A&W locations across Simcoe County and Muskoka that take part in the event.