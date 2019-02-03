

CTV Barrie





Stargazers and aspiring astronomers can now take a trip amongst the cosmos at the Star Lab exhibit currently on display at the Simcoe County Museum.

The inflatable planetarium is on loan from the Royal Canadian Museum and gives museum goers a digital panoramic view of the night sky, galaxy, and the constellations.

Historical Interpreter with the museum, Evan Vatri, believes the exhibit brings educational value to the county.



“We can actively portray the stars as they currently sit above the students head,” says Vatri. “We can project times from about 1640 all the way up to the modern day and even the future. So we can help plan out how the stars are going to look."



Along with star trajectories, the exhibit teaches attendees about constellations and Ancient Greek mythology.



The Star Lab is expected to travel to various schools throughout the district.



The inflatable planetarium exhibit is available to museum visitors on weekends until March 31.