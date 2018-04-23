

Jayne Pritchard, CTV Barrie





I can’t begin to express how thankful, grateful, honoured and humbled I am by the overwhelming response to my health situation.

The incredible outpouring of love, support, prayers and encouragement from across the region, the country, and overseas have deeply touched my heart, and will contribute enormously to the healing process.

I loved hearing from so many viewers. One man said he would volunteer at RVH in my honour.

You told me I was part of your family, because I was in your home every night. I was told I had saved lives through my message, which was my intent.

I cherish the Guardian Angel that a nurse created for me. I loved the health tips and remedies, and suggestions to attend Gilda’s Club. I wish the little boy a speedy recovery, who was having surgery the same morning.

Thank you for sharing stories of your own health issues, including trials and triumphs. I wish all of you well who are undergoing cancer treatment now, and congratulate those of you who have overcome it. Cancer touches everyone in some way, but we are stronger together.

I can’t say enough about the outstanding medical team and volunteers at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. I am blessed to be under the care of Dr. Renee Hanrahan, who is the best cancer surgeon one could ever hope for.

I couldn’t possibly thank all of you individually, but please know that I am deeply touched, and your messages will get me through this trying time with a smile on my face and in my heart.

With love and gratitude, Jayne Pritchard