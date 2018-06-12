

People visiting Barrie may soon see an extra fee at the bottom on their hotel or motel bill.

Barrie city councillors gave initial approval to a proposal that will add a four per cent tax to hotel stays on Monday night. The tax would come into effect starting in January.

Money made from the “Municipal Accommodation Tax” is for marketing through Tourism Barrie. The idea is the marketing will attract more people to the city, which means more people will stay in hotels.

“It's actually supported by our hoteliers. They want to see us do this cause they believe it will allow a dramatic increase in the amount of marketing to support tourism, which will then be good for business for everybody,” says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Tourism Barrie says this type of tax is the new normal in most cities.

“Most municipalities are rolling this out. Thunder Bay just did it. Kingston, Ottawa. They're all rolling it out, so Barrie will be left behind, and will be out marketed by other destinations without this fee,” says Kathleen Trainor, executive director of Tourism Barrie.

Tourism Barrie is looking for a three year contract for this tax. Council will vote again on the proposal next Monday.