A need for speed saw three arrests in four hours near Stayner
A need for speed saw three drivers handed stunt driving tickets within four hours.
All three drivers were busted for allegedly speeding on Highway 26 at Fairgrounds Road between Wasaga Beach and Collingwood.
The first car was stopped Monday at 9:50 p.m. for going 146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
The 24-year-old Innisfil man was charged with stunt driving and excessive speed.
The second car pulled over at 10:45 p.m. was a 32-year-old Orillia man who was charged with stunt driving and excessive speed being clocked at 155 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
The third driver was stopped at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for driving 188 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
The 17-year-old initially failed to stop for police but was soon apprehended with assistance from another police force.
The Barrie teen was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, speeding, stunt driving, excessive speed and failing to stop for police x3. Being the holder of a G1 licence, he was also charged with driving at an unlawful hour and for not being accompanied by a qualified driver.
