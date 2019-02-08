

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





A local learning centre in Barrie is bridging the gap between post-secondary school and adulthood for people with intellectual disabilities.



“Once that high school or that educational institution is not available and the services aren't available to them anymore, you can kind of get lost in the shuffle and forgotten,” said curriculum developer Genevieve Buss.



From Tuesdays to Thursdays, clients sit through a class setting, where they are given the life skills to succeed including how to build relationships and their independence.



"Parents are wanting to give them the skills and the ability to communicate with other people,” said buss. “to be able to advocate for themselves."



The curriculum is based on the books written by Michelle Garcia Winner and is geared to help each individual client in their own way towards their future endeavors.



"It'll help me be more efficient and help me be more time management,” said client Jeremy Pieklo, “and to be responsible at work."



Other clients in the program are hoping to use the skills to obtain their dream job.

"I love to help,” said Daniel Bertrand, “I love to sweep the floors, love to stock shelves. I want to be super organized. That's why I want to work at Toys R’ Us."

Every second Wednesday of the month, Checkered Door hosts an arts and crafts event called ‘Creation Station’, which allows for social interaction. The event is open to secondary school students with intellectual disabilities and autism.