BARRIE, ONT. -- Theatre By The Bay is offering a haunting theatrical experience this summer.

Audiences can discover ghosts of Barrie's past while on a walking tour in the city's downtown.

"Audiences will get a really unique picture of Barrie's history," says Iain Moggach, artistic director at Theatre By The Bay.

The tour uses Spectrovison Augmented Reality technology to interweave live theatre with augmented reality.

Using their cell phones, viewers will be able to see "ghosts" played by actors as they tour areas.

"The ghosts are from all different eras, different people from different backgrounds and stuff," Moggach explains. "So it's this really beautiful mosaic of all these different stories."

The tour begins at Heritage Park, loops around downtown and ends at Memorial Square.

In its entirety, the tour takes approximately 90 minutes. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start time of their tour.

Bringing headphones or earbuds and a fully charged cell phone equipped with a data plan is recommended.

"The Ghost Watchers" runs daily until August 28.

Tickets are available through Theatre By The Bay's website.