A Grand Parade for seniors is afoot
After spending almost 50 years in the community, CONTACT Community Services knows what seniors want.
The last few years have shone a bright light on the struggles that many seniors in our community face, said Emily McIntosh, CONTACT executive director.
The high cost of living, isolation, loneliness, and loss have been brought to the forefront with an eye-opening realization that older adults in our community have critical unmet needs, McIntosh said.
To meet those needs, CONTACT is hosting its inaugural Grand Parades in both Bradford and Alliston on Sept. 16.
Each Grand Parade is a national family-friendly fundraiser walk in support of local seniors in need.
"We encourage every person to help us make this event a success. We service the most caring communities, and I know that the residents of South Simcoe will show the nation what this really means at this inaugural event," said Brenda Pufek, CONTACT's development and engagement officer.
Funds raised will assist seniors through housing services, grocery needs, transportation and communication support and free community programs.
"I have spoken with many seniors who have shared that in their day-to-day life, they feel invisible," said McIntosh.
"By supporting seniors in their time of need, we are able to ensure seniors are seen. Not only is an immediate need addressed, but we can also connect them to our social programs that support a better quality of life - something each one of us deserves."
The Grand Parade fundraiser walks will be held at the Banting Memorial High School track in Alliston and the Bradford District High School track in Bradford. Participants will walk a two-kilometre route and enjoy a delicious light lunch celebration.
All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will also don iconic TGP shirts as they take to the track.
CONTACT Community Services has been delivering seniors' wellness programming since 2016. The funds raised in the Grand Parades will benefit seniors in need in our community.
To get involved and support this event, register online.
