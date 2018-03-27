Featured
'A few choice words came out of my mouth': Couple wins $350K on OLG's Big Spin
Leona Freeman, right, and Neil Freeman, left, won $350,000 after taking home the top prize on the Big Spin instant ticket. (OLG)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 2:48PM EDT
A Barrie couple has won $350,000 after taking a big spin.
Leona and Neil Freeman spun a massive prize wheel on Tuesday after winning on their Big Spin instant ticket.
“We normally play Lotto 6-49, Ontario 49 and Lotto Max. But I bought a Big Spin ticket this time because I had played it a few weeks prior and had won $1,000,” Neil said in a statement.
A few days later his wife scratched the ticket, and the couple couldn’t believe what they saw.
“When I saw that we won a Big Spin, a few choice words came out of my mouth,” Neil said.
The couple plans to buy a new car and use the money on some renovations.