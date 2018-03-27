

CTV Barrie





A Barrie couple has won $350,000 after taking a big spin.

Leona and Neil Freeman spun a massive prize wheel on Tuesday after winning on their Big Spin instant ticket.

“We normally play Lotto 6-49, Ontario 49 and Lotto Max. But I bought a Big Spin ticket this time because I had played it a few weeks prior and had won $1,000,” Neil said in a statement.

A few days later his wife scratched the ticket, and the couple couldn’t believe what they saw.

“When I saw that we won a Big Spin, a few choice words came out of my mouth,” Neil said.

The couple plans to buy a new car and use the money on some renovations.