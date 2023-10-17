A Christian Island man's crime spree ends in more than a dozen charges
One man faces dozens of charges after a crime spree across Midland.
Beginning on Sept. 22, shortly after 5 p.m., a Midland-area scrap metal yard reported suspicious circumstances surrounding a black Toyota that had been part of another earlier arrest.
Attending officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police noted the vehicle lacked legal documents and had two different licence plates attached.
Police arrested the two people who had initially brought the Toyota to the scrap yard at a fast food restaurant in Midland and charged a 35-year-old Christian Island man with:
- Trafficking in property obtained by crime,
- Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000
- Failing to comply with probation,
- Using a stolen credit card
- Possession of property obtained by crime - under $5,000
Additionally, his accomplice – another man from Christian Island – was charged with:
- Trafficking in property obtained by crime,
- Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000
Five days later, shortly before 4:30 p.m., an Ontario Works employee reported the theft of his Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptop from his office in Midland.
Police found the laptop and arrested the same 35-year-old man from Christian Island, and he was charged with:
- Theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
- Failing to comply with a probation order
On Oct. 6, staff at a Canadian Tire gas bar reported to police an attempted break-and-enter at 6:13 a.m.
Once again, the Christian Island man was arrested and charged with mischief.
However, later in the day, a Midland resident reported that his wallet and identification had been stolen from his parked car overnight.
Police found the Christian Island man in possession of the ID and credit cards, and he was subsequently charged with possession of property under $5,000.
The next morning, police were called to a suspicious person wearing a long overcoat in warm weather and carrying a child’s bike around.
Once again, police located the Christian Island man and found him to be in possession of suspected crack, cocaine, pink fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.
He was charged with:
- Obstructing a police officer,
- Theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
- Possession of methamphetamine, opioids and cocaine.
The Christian Island man has several court dates in November.
