A mother with a rare genentic skin disease just wants her daughter Mia to live a normal life.



Melissa Vassallo Idiens was on hand signing her new children's book at Chapters on Sunday afternoon. The book titled Mia Thrives is part of the Butterfly Book series focusing on Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and children – known as butterfly children - who have been diagnosed with the condition.



According to Idiens, the book is a way to promote awareness about EB. She hopes the books will educate the public and give her daughter and other butterfly children a better life.



“We want Mia to be accepted into her fellow community,” said the author. “We want her friends to not worry about holding her hand, to love her for who she is and that's what we're trying to do in helping promote Mia thrives, ensuring that butterfly children have the happy lives that they deserve.”



Lois Sutton has a grandson who has also been diagnosed with the disease. She said she purchased the book because there isn’t much information about EB.



"We feel so happy that somebody has, at last, put a book out that would help someone else that needs information that needs a story, needs to know someone else that has the same condition.”



According to Idiens, more than five-hundred thousand people worldwide are living with EB.