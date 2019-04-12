

CTV Barrie





A 53-year-old man from Brechin, Ontario is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault of a woman he met on Facebook.

Durham Regional Police say Stephen Redpath, who also uses the online alias Steven Redpath, met her several weeks ago on an online dating site. The two had stayed connected through text messages and planned a dinner date at her home in Scugog.

According to police, the alleged sexual assault happened on Wednesday when Redpath visited the victim at her home. She was not physically injured and was able to call the police.

Redpath has been charged with sexual assault and was held for a bail hearing.

Police say they`ve released the photo of Redpath to ensure there are no more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.