Police arrested and charged a man accused of stealing a vehicle during a break-in and causing a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie last night.

Barrie Police say they responded to a break-in at a home on Pinecliff Crescent on Tuesday morning. They say the suspects entered the house while the homeowners were sleeping and stole personal items, including two vehicles, a Lexus and a brown 2003 Toyota Camry.

Police say an officer working the case happened to spot the Lexus driving on Essa Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say when he attempted a traffic stop the driver fled from police at a high rate of speed along Essa Road towards Highway 400.

Police say the suspect crashed into a vehicle towing a small wooden utility trailer at the intersection of Bryne Drive and Essa Road.

A crash on Essa Road involved six vehicles on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019. (Photo cred: Ty Cell)

The crash sent wood and glass from the trailer's contents flying, hitting several other vehicles. In all, six vehicles were involved in the collision. Police say no one was injured.

Officers say the driver and a woman passenger who were in the suspect vehicle ran from the scene. The canine unit was called in to track the pair. Police say they found and arrested a 20-year-old man in a nearby grocery store.

They say the female was not located and remains outstanding, along with the Toyota Camry.

The man accused faces several charges, including fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and theft over $5,000.

Police say the Toronto man is wanted by several police services across the province for other crimes.