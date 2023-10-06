99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him

Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.

Emergency services were called to a farm on Sturgeon Road for a tractor accident on Thursday evening.

Police say the senior from Emily Township had been working on the tractor when it rolled onto him.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man's identity.

The OPP Technical Collision investigators and collision reconstructionists were called in to assist in the investigation.

"OPP would like to remind the public to be cautious when working around machinery," police stated.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.