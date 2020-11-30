BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit recorded 96 new COVID-19 infections since Friday, including a dozen children.

There are more than 40 cases listed in Barrie, with the remaining in Bradford, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Wasaga Beach, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Tay and Orillia, and one location pending.

The health unit reported the highest weekly number of infections the week of Nov. 15, and last week it posted 187.

Simcoe Muskoka recorded its largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases in schools on Monday.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit states that while infection rates among school-aged children are on the rise, it it's necessarily because students are back in school. "There has been a steady increase in cases among children less than 18 years of age starting in September, the vast majority of whom appear to be linked to another confirmed case within their household.

The rates among children doubled in October when compared to September and nearly doubled again in November when compared to October," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit stated.

While COVID-19 infections ran rampant in several seniors' homes across Simcoe Muskoka, the health unit reports there are no outbreaks in regional facilities, including Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford and Sunset Manor in Collingwood, which were recently declared over..

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 1,746 new infections Monday, plus eight virus-related deaths.