

CTV Barrie





She’s got the swing, she’s got the aim, and she’s even known to have bowled a few perfect games, but you’d never guess she’s 95-years-old.

“I average around 200 most of the time, but not this year. I think I must be getting old,” says Betty Riches from Collingwood.

Riches plays in a league every week at Georgian Bowl, “I’ve been coming here four years now and Betty was here when I started,” teammate Jean Heffron told CTV Barrie.

Bowling is a sport Riches took up decades ago, but she took a break from it while raising her family. After the death of her husband, she moved to Collingwood to be closer to her family, and she decided it was time to start bowling again.

“After she couldn’t drive anymore, I pick her up every week to come. And I pick up the other 95-year-old too,” says teammate Joy Barr.

Riches says her top game was a 300, and it’s clear her competitive spirit is still very vibrant.

“She’s very encouraging, and if you think you’re doing something wrong, she’ll try to help you out,” Barr said.

Judging by the way her teammates speak about her, it’s clear Riches has left quite the impression, “she hasn’t got a bad word to say about anybody, and everyone adores her,” Heffron says with pride.

Riches says her biggest bowling tip would be to keep your eyes on the pin, to make sure the ball stays out of the gutter.