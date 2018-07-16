Featured
92-year-old man dead after two-vehicle collision in Georgina
GEORGINA, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 92-year-old man is dead after a collision in Georgina.
Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
They say the man was the only occupant of his vehicle and that he died on scene.
Police say the five occupants in the other vehicle were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.