92-year-old Barrie man awarded for being city's oldest DJ

Bill Griffin has been DJ'ing since 1958.

The 92-year-old Barrie man recently received an award from the mayor for being the oldest DJ in the city.

"That was fascinating, words I can't say because I wish my wife was here," Griffin said. "I lost her about seven years ago, and she's looking down from heaven right now."

Griffin was in his element Monday afternoon, DJ'ing a western-themed dance party at the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf in Barrie.

"I love to see the people happy and dancing. I love to see the dance floor loaded. Most DJs today will keep on playing to an empty floor. I won't. If I don't see anyone on the floor, I'll put a Moonlight Serenade with Glenn Miller on. That'll get them back on the floor again in my era," he said.

Griffin said he got his start on a Sunday afternoon many years ago when he attended a church dance, but when the DJ was a no-show, Griffin stepped in, and the rest is history.

"And then, slowly but steadily, they talked me into being a DJ. My hands shook so bad I couldn't even find the groove, I couldn't find the groove at all, and then I belonged to the club and from there, I established my own business called 'Music As You Like It.' I DJ music from the '50s, '60s and '70s," said Griffin.

Staff at the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf said Griffin's DJ'ing makes the home feel much more lively and gives the residents something to look forward to.

"It's a good atmosphere. Everyone's chatting with each other coming out and gathering," said Jessica Dyke with the long-term care facility.

"Even when he's not playing for our events, he puts music on throughout the whole day, which is nice for the residents. When there's no programming, they wander out and sit and listen to him," she added.

Griffin has only been at the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf for nine months but has already DJ'd 130 concerts.

And the 92-year-old said he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.