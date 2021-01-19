BARRIE, ONT. -- The outbreak at Roberta Place continues to storm through the Barrie long-term care home, with 92 residents and 57 staff members infected.

On Tuesday, the facility reported another resident death, for a total of 10 in the last 11 days.

Albert (Al) Swan is among those to have lost his life after testing positive for COVID-19.

His granddaughter Ashley Macfarlane describes her "grandie" as an active man full of life. "He was skating twice a week until his mid-80s. He went golfing until his mid-80s. He even got a hole in one," she said.

Swan was the first resident at the home to test positive for the virus. He died on Thursday at the age of 95.

Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital President and CEO Carmine Stumpo said they started rapid testing immediately after taking the lead at Roberta Place on Monday. "We are seeing an increase in the number of positives as a result of that additional testing."

While Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health said the region's health unit is trying to determine if the virus's U.K. variant is in the facility.

"At this point, we don't know. We have submitted samples through the public health laboratory system. It is a process that takes some time. More than a week, so it will probably be another week," Gardner said.

Meanwhile, Macfarlane said her heart goes out to the families of the residents.

"I'm devastated for all the people who have lost someone. I'm devastated for all the families who are sitting at home and can't do anything."