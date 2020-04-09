BARRIE -- A 31-year-old Georgina man is facing an impaired driving charge after police received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen.

The caller reported a driver hit another vehicle while in a Tim Hortons drive-thru, and when he got out to look for any damage, the caller said the driver appeared intoxicated.

Police arrived and spoke with the driver and placed him under arrest after a field sobriety test.

Police say in 2019 they received 3,500 calls about suspected drunk drivers.

"If you see dangerous driving on the road that could jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians, you are encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately."