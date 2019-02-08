

CTV Barrie





A 91-year-old woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday evening.

York Regional Police responded to the accident at 88 East Beaver Creek Road, in the area of Sims Crescent at approximately 5:30 p.m.

A 91-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles was transported to a hospital where she remains.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact police.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.