91-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle crash
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 2:19PM EST
A 91-year-old woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday evening.
York Regional Police responded to the accident at 88 East Beaver Creek Road, in the area of Sims Crescent at approximately 5:30 p.m.
A 91-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles was transported to a hospital where she remains.
Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact police.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.