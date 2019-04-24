

A select committee has chosen 90 Mulcaster Street in Barrie as a proposed supervised consumption site (SCS).

The space picked is inside the Canadian Mental Health Association Simcoe branch facility.

“The option of 90 Mulcaster is an excellent fit for this service," said Nancy Roxborough with CMHA in a release sent on Wednesday. "It’s next door to the David Busby Centre, which provides outreach and support services for individuals and families within the County of Simcoe who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.”

The committee took into account certain factors such as proximity to schools, parks and child care centres.

A neighbourhood information meeting will be held next month with the matter going to city council in early June.

