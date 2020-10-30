BARRIE, ONT. -- Public health is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 across Simcoe County on Friday, plus one new virus-related death.

Another senior has died after becoming infected with COVID-19, bringing Simcoe Muskoka's death toll to 50.

The senior was a resident at Simcoe Manor, a long-term care home in Beeton that was devastated by the virus.

The numbers released Friday show two children under 17, in Barrie and New Tecumseth, have tested positive. Barrie and New Tecumseth each have one other case, Bradford has two, while Orillia and Penetanguishene both have one listed.

The health unit reports 159 individuals are currently infected in the region, and 16 have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Since Sunday, public health has logged 126 positive tests, the highest number of cases yet in a single week.

The health unit is asking the public to take part in a survey to let them know how the pandemic has affected residents and their families.

"We need to hear from our residents so that we can identify where there are gaps or hardships that need to be addressed," said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health.

"That may mean adapting or improving services the health unit offers or advocating to political decision-makers at all levels for changes that address the gaps," he added.

The survey takes 15-minutes and is available here.