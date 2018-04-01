

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Some bands can only stay together for a few years, but 89-year-old George Cairns has been with the Barrie Concert Band for 65 years.

The trumpet is the only instrument he has ever played, and he attributes it to keeping him healthy.

"I consider it, it's sort of like medicine,” he explained.

He is the oldest member of the Barrie Concert Band, and his bandmates say he attends every practice. For Cairns, it’s an essential source of therapy that helps him, even when practicing at home.

"In the last three years it's been very, very therapeutic for me because my wife died three years ago, so when your grieving and stuff it helps. You have to have something, so I have this."

He explained that a high level of concentration is needed, and it helps distracts him from everyday life.

"Like tonight I am tired, but already sitting out there in five minutes I'll forget all about it."

The 89 year old says reading sheet music and attending practice helps to keep his mind and body busy.

"In fact my doctor, he's a trumpet player, and he agrees. He calls it therapy."

Cairns will turn 90 years old just days after the Barrie Concert Band performs “The Classics” at the Hi-Way Church on June 2.