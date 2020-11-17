BARRIE, ONT. -- An 81-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Tiny Township Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to Baseline Road between Concession Road 6 and Downers Road around 6:14 p.m., where police say emergency crews located the man.

Police say the senior was struck by a southbound vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baseline Road was closed between Mertz Road and Concession Road 6 for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.