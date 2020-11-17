Advertisement
81-year-old pedestrian dead after crash in Tiny Township
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 10:04AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 17, 2020 11:38AM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- An 81-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Tiny Township Monday evening.
Emergency crews responded to Baseline Road between Concession Road 6 and Downers Road around 6:14 p.m., where police say emergency crews located the man.
Police say the senior was struck by a southbound vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Baseline Road was closed between Mertz Road and Concession Road 6 for the investigation.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.