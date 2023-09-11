80 new dedication stones added to the OPP Pathways of Memories

Dozens of people attended the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters in Orillia for a special ceremony to honour those who contributed to the history of the service.

On Monday, 80 new dedication stones were added to the Pathway to Memories, including one for Barrie native Const. Greg Pierzchala, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2022.

"For me, this personally has been my most difficult year as a police officer with all the loss we have suffered as a profession. I want the Pierzchala family and all families of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives to know that they are forever a part of our organization. They hold a special place in our hearts," said Carrique.

The Pathway of Memories pays tribute to current and former OPP members, their families, and organizations that have contributed to the service over the years with personalized inscriptions on each stone.

Since 2017, 557 stones have been installed on the pathway outside OPP Headquarters in Orillia.

"With 557 memory stones now gracing the Pathway of Memories, the unique recipients and the stories of recognition behind each stone makes this a truly remarkable hallmark of our organization. We are grateful to the OPP Youth Foundation for their tremendous support and volunteer work around this distinctive fundraising initiative", said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

A donation of $300 procures a memory stone, engraved and installed in the pathway. The funds raised from the donated stones support the OPP Youth Foundation programs.

The Pathway of Memories is located at the OPP Headquarters in Orillia on Memorial Avenue, and is open for public viewing.