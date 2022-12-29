8-year-old child stuck by vehicle in Orillia

OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Orillia which lead to an 8-year-old child being stuck by a vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Collegiate Drive.

Police say the 8-year-old pedestrian, who was crossing at the intersection, was struck as a result of the two-vehicle crash.

The child was transported to a local hospital and was then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, police say no one else was injured in the crash.

Police have closed the intersection of Park Street and Collegiate Drive for the police investigation, and have not provided information on when the roads will reopen.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.