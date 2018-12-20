

CTV Barrie





Police are hoping to locate a missing Orillia man who is living in Pasco County, Florida.

Guglielmo Luigi Trovato was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday by his wife who says the 79-year-old was going to the Home Depot in Pasco County.

Trovato was driving a 1995 green Grand Caravan Sport with the Florida license plate number JLXN08.

Officers searched the parking lot and nearby lots with no luck.

The Orillia man is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 165lbs with grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue pants and a blue sweater.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-800-706-2488.

Please contact 727-847-8102 ext. 7 if he is found safely.