79-year-old Orillia man missing in Florida
Guglielmo Luigi Trovato, 79, of Orillia as seen in this undated photo is missing in Pasco County, Florida (Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Department)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 4:09PM EST
Police are hoping to locate a missing Orillia man who is living in Pasco County, Florida.
Guglielmo Luigi Trovato was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday by his wife who says the 79-year-old was going to the Home Depot in Pasco County.
Trovato was driving a 1995 green Grand Caravan Sport with the Florida license plate number JLXN08.
Officers searched the parking lot and nearby lots with no luck.
The Orillia man is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 165lbs with grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue pants and a blue sweater.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-800-706-2488.
Please contact 727-847-8102 ext. 7 if he is found safely.