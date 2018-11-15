York Regional Police is looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday morning.

Police say a 78-year-old was taken to hospital after being struck by a white Hyundai Tucson while at the intersection of Tenth Line and Main Street.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville woman, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for anyone with information to contact police.