78-year-old pedestrian struck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 3:42PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 4:14PM EST
York Regional Police is looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday morning.
Police say a 78-year-old was taken to hospital after being struck by a white Hyundai Tucson while at the intersection of Tenth Line and Main Street.
The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville woman, was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for anyone with information to contact police.