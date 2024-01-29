BARRIE
Barrie

    • 73-year-old accused of driving with cannabis after reportedly hitting cyclist

    An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.
    A driver has been charged after a cyclist was hit in Bradford West Gwillimbury Sunday night.

    South Simcoe police responded to a report of a cyclist struck by a vehicle at the Canal Road and Bridge Street intersection.

    A 38-year-old Bradford man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police charged the driver, a 73-year-old man from Chesley, Ont., with careless driving and controlling a vehicle with cannabis readily available, among other accusations.

